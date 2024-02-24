Cody Rhodes Challenges The Rock To Match During WWE Elimination Chamber

Cody Rhodes challenged The Rock to face him in the ring in a match during The Grayson Waller Effect at WWE Elimination Chamber. Waller and Austin Theory hosted the talk show segment on Saturday’s PPV, with Rhodes and Rollins as their guests.

During the segment, Rollins said that he was “days away” from being medically cleared and would be ready to face the men’s Chamber winner at WrestleMania. Meanwhile, Rhodes said that he wanted The Rock one-on-one before he faces Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, saying he would face Rock “any time, any place.” Rollins then said that he had Rhodes’ back.

The segment ended with Austin Theory cutting in and delivering Rock’s catchphrases before he got laid out by both Rollins and Rhodes. You can follow our live coverage of the PPV here.