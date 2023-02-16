Cody Rhodes Changes Tune, Would Love to See The Rock At WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes is going back on comments he made about not needing The Rock at WrestleMania, saying he’s all for it if it happens. As you may recall, Rhodes said in an interview last week that with respect to the Great One, he didn’t need the Rock to show up at the PPV and said, “It looks like the options we have here within the roster are even better because of the stories that are happening.”

Rhodes has now walked back the comments in an interview with Sports Illustrated, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On the idea of The Rock appearing at WrestleMania: “I said the other day, and I said it in a pretty nice way, ‘All respect to the Rock, I like what we have.’ I’m going to walk that one back. WrestleMania is amazing. If Rock decides to come to WrestleMania, please. Simply because, we’re able to have WrestleMania becase of someone like The Rock, and Rock was able to have WrestleMania because of somebody like (Hulk) Hogan, and because of the Dustys [Dusty Rhodes], the Flairs [Ric Flair], the Pipers [Roddy Piper]. Our industry doesn’t just exist, the content is so important in keeping it healthy and keeping it going and respecting these long-time fans.”

On walking back his comments: “I hope I didn’t talk out of turn because I absolutely adore The Rock and would love it if he was present in any setting. His family is massively important to what we do and if Rock decides to show up to WrestleMania, Hollywood would love that. I will say, if Rock doesn’t come to WrestleMania, we have an unbelievable card, if not the best ever, at the biggest ever in terms of the financials, the gates, two days in Hollywood. It’s a win-win.”