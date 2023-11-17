Cody Rhodes Comments on Having Children Follow Him Into Wrestling

In 2006, Cody Rhodes had his pro wrestling debut, following in the footsteps of his father, Dusty. In a recent conversation with Gabby AF, Rhodes considered the possibility of seeing his own daughter make a similar choice in the future (via Wrestling Inc). Rhodes weighed a series of factors that he felt would contribute to the merits of the idea eventually. You can find a highlight from Rhodes and watch the full episode below.

On his potential reaction if his own child went into the industry: “I think it’s one of those maybe cross that bridge when we get there, if we get there [things]. It’s one thing when I’m talking about Liberty and I’m thinking about her. It’s another thing if it was hypothetical, ‘Hey, your son or daughter wants to get into the industry.’ I would, of course, say ‘go for it.’ It’s the greatest thing ever. For me, I’ve had such a charmed life and been so blessed. I was just in Germany with almost 12,000 people attached to this match I’m having, and what’s going on. Especially now with the business becoming as popular as it’s cooking up to be, I couldn’t with a straight face be like, ‘Ah, no. You don’t want to try that.’ I think, if anything though, I’d have to look at it from the perspective that my dad did. My dad knew that, because of his presence in the industry, that they really wouldn’t accept anything less than the best.”