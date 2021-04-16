Cody Rhodes, Chris Jericho Comment on AEW Ratings Boost

AEW Dynamite saw a big jump in the ratings now that it’s running unopposed, and both Cody Rhodes and Chris Jericho took to social media to react. As reported earlier, Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite scored a 0.44 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.219 million viewers. The demo rating is the best since early December, and the total audience is the best since the show’s premiere in October of 2019.

Taking to Twitter, Cody wrote:

“TY. Killer opener. TK led the show and Darby/Matt for the best belt in wrestling was the main event, big congrats to them.”

Meanwhile, Jericho reiterated as a his self-proclaimed status “Demo God.” You can see the posts below: