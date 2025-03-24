wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes & CM Punk Bring Young Fan Into Ring At WWE Live Event
March 23, 2025 | Posted by
Cody Rhodes and CM Punk gave a young fan a moment to remember at WWE’s live event in Nottingham on Sunday. As noted, Punk and Rhodes battled Gunther and Solo Sikoa at the show and in a clip shared by WWE, Rhodea and Punk brought a fan dresed like Rhodes into the ring and signed a turnbuckle for him.
The two are both set to appear on Monday’s WWE Raw.
read the sign 🥹 pic.twitter.com/O23AFMuZ66
— WWE (@WWE) March 23, 2025