Cody Rhodes On Whether He Wants To Face CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Or Adam Cole In AEW, Adjusting To Reality TV

In a recent interview on ESPN SportsNation, Cody Rhodes discussed making the adjustment to reality TV with Rhodes to the Top, whether he’s most looking forward to facing CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, or Adam Cole, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Cody Rhodes on what it was like making the adjustment to reality TV with Rhodes to the Top: “I think it was really more of us learning with production – the folks at TNT were wonderful, and AEW opened up its doors. It was more about, let’s make this authentic. Let’s not stage any of this and scene it up. Let’s literally put a mic on me and capture everything we can. My job as the executive vice president of the company is tumultuous enough – all the relationships, the actual wrestling itself, and our personal life is going through the greatest season. It was perfect for a reality television show.”

On whether he’s most looking forward to facing CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, or Adam Cole in AEW: “Adam Cole. It’s an easy question for me to answer in terms of, I feel Adam Cole is very well-known by the hardcore wrestling audience and fans of The Elite and Bullet Club and that entire portion of this revolution. But I also think most casual, lapsed, or new fans have only seen just the tip of the iceberg with what he’s capable of. I know Bryan Danielson is one of the best in the world. I know CM Punk, even after a seven-year absence, is one of the best in the world. They’re helping pull this wagon already, and they’ve only been here a few days. Adam Cole gets to show a whole new audience and gets to interact and create a whole new brand for himself just because now he has such a large platform to do it with AEW. He’s the one I’m most excited about getting in the ring with when and if that challenge presents itself.”

