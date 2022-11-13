– As previously reported, Cody Rhodes had responded to a photo showing The Elite with Cody Rhodes standing together at the first AEW event. Later on, Cody claimed that he didn’t leave AEW over issues with The Elite or even CM Punk.

At the time, Cody tweeted, “We got along. Not money, not booking, just a personal issue and my wanting to go for the big one.” The Twitter thread continued, with another fan asking if he was upset that the fans started turning on him when he was nearing the end of his run in the company.

The fan later asked Cody, “Was the personal issue being booed? Because I still have no clue why people booed you out of nowhere?”

Cody Rhodes wrote on Thursday (Nov. 10), “Ha no – I was a heel, the fans were amazing. It ain’t ever on the fans.” You can check out his tweet below.

Cody Rhodes left AEW earlier this. He signed a contract to return to WWE, having his first match back at WrestleMania 38 in April, beating Seth Rollins on Night 1.

