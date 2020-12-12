wrestling / News

Cody Rhodes Comments On His Brief Impact Wrestling Run, Says His Parking Spot Was Given Away

December 12, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
cody rhodes ROH

In a post on Twitter, Cody Rhodes spoke about his brief time in Impact Wrestling during 2016 and 2017.

He wrote: “I was genuinely only there 2 days as a favor to Josh M and to help my Wife get started. Nice lil’ experience. The team Canada guy gave away my parking spot to ADR. I then committed to ROH, Bucks and I did All In…and the rest is history. My pettiness has led to greatness ha.

