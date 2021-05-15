Cody Rhodes Comments on Miro Beating Darby Allin for the TNT Title, Praises New Champ

– Earlier today, AEW EVP and wrestler Cody Rhodes commented on Miro defeating Darby Allin on AEW Dynamite earlier this week to capture TNT Championship. Cody, who was the inaugural TNT champion, posted on Twitter that Miro is now “the most dominating heavyweight wrestler” at the moment.

Cody Rhodes wrote, “Darby had a beautiful run — and he can take solace in the fact that the man who beat him is the most dominating heavyweight wrestler currently active.” You can view his tweet below.

Cody is slated to be in action at AEW Double or Nothing 2021 later this month, where he will face Anthony Ogogo in a singles match. The event is scheduled for May 30 at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.