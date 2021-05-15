wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Comments on Miro Beating Darby Allin for the TNT Title, Praises New Champ
– Earlier today, AEW EVP and wrestler Cody Rhodes commented on Miro defeating Darby Allin on AEW Dynamite earlier this week to capture TNT Championship. Cody, who was the inaugural TNT champion, posted on Twitter that Miro is now “the most dominating heavyweight wrestler” at the moment.
Cody Rhodes wrote, “Darby had a beautiful run — and he can take solace in the fact that the man who beat him is the most dominating heavyweight wrestler currently active.” You can view his tweet below.
Cody is slated to be in action at AEW Double or Nothing 2021 later this month, where he will face Anthony Ogogo in a singles match. The event is scheduled for May 30 at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.
Darby had a beautiful run – and he can take solace in the fact that the man who beat him is the most dominating heavyweight wrestler currently active. https://t.co/EdExdF835N
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) May 15, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Tommy Dreamer, Taz, Steve Corino & More React to New Jack’s Passing
- Booker T Reveals His Picks For Best Backstage Shoot Fights He’s Seen In Wrestling
- WWE Reportedly Wanting ‘Fresh Faces’ On RAW, Smackdown Wrestler May Be Moved
- Notes On Last Week’s Smackdown: Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns Went Off-Script, Details On Who Was Backstage