Cody Rhodes Competes In Post-WWE Raw Dark Match (Clips, Pics)

April 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cody Rhodes WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

Cody Rhodes took to the ring to compete following tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. The post-Raw dark match, as you can see below, saw Rhodes face Kevin Owens and pick up the win. The match went about six minutes.

The Rock’s mother Ata Johnson was at ringside and got involved, holding Owens while Rhodes gave him some chops and a Bionic Elbow.

