Cody Rhodes Competes In Post-WWE Raw Dark Match (Clips, Pics)
Cody Rhodes took to the ring to compete following tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. The post-Raw dark match, as you can see below, saw Rhodes face Kevin Owens and pick up the win. The match went about six minutes.
The Rock’s mother Ata Johnson was at ringside and got involved, holding Owens while Rhodes gave him some chops and a Bionic Elbow.
More highlights from @CodyRhodes v @FightOwensFight
Cody goes and hugs a fan! ❤️#RAWAfterMania pic.twitter.com/2GmLjWodYv
— Wrestling Travel (@WrestlingTravel) April 5, 2022
It’s @CodyRhodes v @FightOwensFight in our dark match here at #RAWAfterMania pic.twitter.com/ea275Wy3yd
— Wrestling Travel (@WrestlingTravel) April 5, 2022
Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens with a handshake and a hug before their match tonight after #WWERAW
Real shame this wasn’t on the show. pic.twitter.com/vwVrptMtqK
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) April 5, 2022
KO with the Young Bucks pose over Cody 😂 pic.twitter.com/Oat0tIgZoA
— Kim (@kimberlasskick) April 5, 2022
Cody won over Kevin Owens in a 6 min match. Stand by for the video. #WWERAW #WWE pic.twitter.com/ci8fRCe4ly
— John Clark (@johnrclark12) April 5, 2022