– During the latest edition of Gabby AF, WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes discussed competing in his first WarGames match later this month at WWE Survivor Series, Adam Pearce as Raw GM, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Cody Rhodes on Adam Pearce announcing WarGames on Raw: “Give him his props. You mentioned Adam Pearce. Adam Pearce is outstanding as the General Manager of Monday Night Raw, and I feel Nick Aldis on SmackDown will also excel in that role. I told Adam, when I saw him on the mic, that was powerful. He had to follow Regal’s footsteps in announcing WarGames.”

On competing in his first WarGames match: “It’s my first real WarGames, but I’ve had a million WarGames matches in my head, in the car, when we were going over teams, who would be on my team. There was a moment after he said the words when we were all looking tough and mean-mugging and staring at each other, half blown-up, and I couldn’t help but smile. I really couldn’t. This run from WrestleMania, when I came back in Dallas, to right now, through WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood to right now, has been just, I don’t know the word to describe it. But I don’t even want to say the word because I don’t want to jinx it. I don’t want it to end. Every week is more signs in the crowd, more noise, more this, more that.”

On growing up wanting to be in a WarGames match: “I grew up wanting that, and going into the WarGames, I’m such an old school fan of it. My dad drew it on a cocktail napkin, and then they gave it to the guy. It really all stemmed from the fact that they wanted to lower the cage because they were tired of waiting 30 minutes at these house shows for the local crew to set the cage up, and then it even sure if they got it right. But WarGames happens. I have to look at some of the modern WarGames as well because Triple H brought WarGames back and took it from Dusty, and he put his own spin on it, without the roof, and with the cages on the outside for the teams. He put his own spin on it, so I don’t want to be the guy who’s going in with all the old school, ‘We’re going to run the ball right up the middle,’ when it’s actually a passing and a play-action type game. I’m gonna look at both because it’s fun that it’s a combination of what Dusty created, what him and the Four Horsemen made iconic, but also what Triple H turned and tweaked to keep it in the modern wrestling canon.”

Cody Rhodes will compete in WarGames on Saturday, November 25 at WWE Survivor Series. The event will be held at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.