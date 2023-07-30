Cody Rhodes Addresses The Concept Of A “Cody Lie”

In a recent appearance with Notsam Wrestling, Cody Rhodes offered his own account regarding the rumors about his alleged tensions with Matt Cardona (per Fightful). According to Rhodes, while he might stretch the truth for a joke, he would never do so about a serious situation. You can find a highlight from Rhodes and listen to the full podcast episode below.

On the idea of a “Cody Lie”: “Let me address the Cody lie. There is a thing called the Dusty finish. A Dusty finish is common vernacular in wrestling to describe a certain finish to a match. I know for a fact that my dad always hated the terminology. He hated it, and now it’s a regular thing. It became a thing. Cody Lie has totally become a thing, and I want to stop it before it gets too far. I never lie about anything that is serious. Will I ‘print the legend’ every now and then to something that is not a serious, dire situation? Also, he thinks I tell him things so that he stooges them off. He’s been very warped by this. There is no such thing as a Cody Lie. There’s a lot of wrestlers, if you bring this up, ‘that’s a Cody Lie.’ If they are, they’re fun, they’re not serious. As far as the lie in question, whether he was a pecker checker, which means he’s looking at the guys in the shower. I believe, what we were told on Raw, was that him, he had a partner, I’m not going to say his name because I actually like that guy now, use to not like him at all, but I like his partner a lot. You can read between the lines. Him and his partner were thrown out of the locker room because they were peeping in the showers with the other guys. Did I tell some people that? Very likely. I was told they were thrown out of the locker room because of it. He disputes it. He also disputes another huge story, which I’m going to end it and do the best thing I can for Matt Cardona.”