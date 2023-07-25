Cody Rhodes Is ‘Concerned’ About Triple H Eventually Asking About His AEW Throne Smashing

Speaking with Fightful recently, Cody Rhodes responded to a question about his 2019 throne-smashing segment at Double or Nothing. According to Rhodes, the subtle reference to Paul Levesque’s character element has never been brought up between them, although the wrestler knows Levesque’s reputation for staying apprised of creative details from talents’ histories. You can find a highlight from Rhodes and watch the full interview below.

On the throne smashing promo and other past production choices: “So we have never spoke about the throne smash, and I’m even further concerned that one day, Hunter is gonna watch the Exorcism of Cody Rhodes and be like, ‘Wait, I was the bad guy?’ Even though Frankie Kazarian did a really great job, and we kind of made him look really cool. He was kind of Terminator-like in how he did it, but yeah, he’s never asked me. He’s one of those….I feel like he’s unsuspecting. You’ll think he doesn’t read your interviews or whatnot, and then one day he’ll be like, ‘I read this thing you said.’ Oh no. He’s very organized about that.”