Cody Rhodes Confirms AEW Double or Nothing Will Be on PPV

It wasn’t exactly a secret at this point, but Cody Rhodes just confirmed that AEW Double or Nothing will indeed be available as a PPV purchase. He said that they are “coordinating various mediums to view/enjoy” the program and told fans to “stay tuned.” As we previously reported, the show will be available on ITV Box Office in the UK. As far as the US, the PPV price has not been confirmed, although it currently has a suggested price of $49.95, but local companies set the price and not AEW, so it could be higher or lower.

The show is on PPV of course! We are currently coordinating various mediums to view/enjoy the show. Exciting stuff. Stay tuned! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/osUnEbpQOK — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) May 10, 2019