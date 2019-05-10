wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Confirms AEW Double or Nothing Will Be on PPV
It wasn’t exactly a secret at this point, but Cody Rhodes just confirmed that AEW Double or Nothing will indeed be available as a PPV purchase. He said that they are “coordinating various mediums to view/enjoy” the program and told fans to “stay tuned.” As we previously reported, the show will be available on ITV Box Office in the UK. As far as the US, the PPV price has not been confirmed, although it currently has a suggested price of $49.95, but local companies set the price and not AEW, so it could be higher or lower.
The show is on PPV of course! We are currently coordinating various mediums to view/enjoy the show. Exciting stuff. Stay tuned! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/osUnEbpQOK
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) May 10, 2019
Of course! 🇨🇦 https://t.co/whHr9ZgrrX
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) May 10, 2019
More Trending Stories
- More On Backstage Heat For Jennifer Pepperman For Bringing Emmy To WWE Creative Meeting
- Jim Ross Talks About the Vince McMahon No Sneezing Rule, Why He Missed the Curtain Call at MSG
- Chris Jericho & Dave Meltzer Recall Vince McMahon Killing Entire WCW Brand Plan After Booker T vs. Buff Bagwell RAW Match
- Big E Says Many in WWE Know About Lars Sullivan’s Controversial Race Comments, WWE Reportedly Knew About Comments When they Hired Him