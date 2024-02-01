– WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes posted a tweet on X (formerly Twitter) earlier today, confirming his WWE schedule for the month of February. His February dates include WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth set for Saturday, February 24 in Perth, Australia. You can see the full list of dates for Cody below.

Rhodes won the men’s Royal Rumble match at last Saturday’s event, earning him a shot against a champion of his choice at WrestleMania 40 in April. WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth is being held at Perth’s Optus Stadium. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.