Cody Rhodes Confirms Pec Surgery Date, Is Attacked By Seth Rollins On WWE Raw (Clips)

The date of Cody Rhodes’ surgery for his torn pectoral tendon was confirmed on tonight’s Raw, shortly before he was assaulted by Seth Rollins. On Monday night’s show, Rhodes came out to address his injury and announced that he wanted to compete at WWE Money in the Bank to win a WWE Championship match. It was noted by Corey Graves that Rhodes will undergo surgery on Wednesday.

During the segment, Seth Rollins came out and said that Rhodes had earned his respect. He left, only to attack Rhodes with a sledgehammer from behind as Rhodes was leaving. You can see clips from the segment below:

The American Nightmare @CodyRhodes is overcome with emotion right now on #WWERaw. pic.twitter.com/s8VcxiRbn6 — WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2022

"I still do not like you. But after what you put yourself through last night, you have earned my respect. You are without a doubt the toughest person I have ever been in the ring with." – @WWERollins @CodyRhodes #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/wiSezRDb1c — WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2022

"I know I'm the last person you need to hear this from … but Dusty is very proud of his baby boy right now." – @WWERollins @CodyRhodes #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/xbmNbGwE3m — WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2022