wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Confirms Pec Surgery Date, Is Attacked By Seth Rollins On WWE Raw (Clips)
The date of Cody Rhodes’ surgery for his torn pectoral tendon was confirmed on tonight’s Raw, shortly before he was assaulted by Seth Rollins. On Monday night’s show, Rhodes came out to address his injury and announced that he wanted to compete at WWE Money in the Bank to win a WWE Championship match. It was noted by Corey Graves that Rhodes will undergo surgery on Wednesday.
During the segment, Seth Rollins came out and said that Rhodes had earned his respect. He left, only to attack Rhodes with a sledgehammer from behind as Rhodes was leaving. You can see clips from the segment below:
#ThankYouCody 👏👏 👏👏👏@CodyRhodes #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/zWMdgg3Kc9
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2022
"It is a privilege to do what I do."@CodyRhodes #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/YAYuB9sGVz
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2022
"It is a privilege to do what I do."@CodyRhodes #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/YAYuB9sGVz
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2022
The American Nightmare @CodyRhodes is overcome with emotion right now on #WWERaw. pic.twitter.com/s8VcxiRbn6
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2022
"I am officially done with @WWERollins."@CodyRhodes #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Dao9Ns31MS
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2022
#MITB 👀@CodyRhodes #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/JQOkH3RZz4
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2022
"I still do not like you. But after what you put yourself through last night, you have earned my respect. You are without a doubt the toughest person I have ever been in the ring with." – @WWERollins @CodyRhodes #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/wiSezRDb1c
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2022
"I know I'm the last person you need to hear this from … but Dusty is very proud of his baby boy right now." – @WWERollins @CodyRhodes #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/xbmNbGwE3m
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2022
Both competitors look like winners right now.@CodyRhodes @WWERollins #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ohlchWeymg
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2022
Happy trails to you, @CodyRhodes. ❤️#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/yXERjx2yjr
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2022
WHAT THE HELL DID YOU DO THAT FOR????@WWERollins, you are disgusting!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/cP4oQ513i6
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2022
WHY SETH WHY?@WWERollins, you have a LOT of explaining to do.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/5IRVd0W7F9
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2022
.@WWERollins just couldn't help himself… #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/GKEOPXZ3pF
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2022
The American Nightmare refuses the stretcher as @CodyRhodes walks away on his own power.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/fOjEuvkV88
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2022
