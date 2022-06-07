wrestling / News

Cody Rhodes Confirms Pec Surgery Date, Is Attacked By Seth Rollins On WWE Raw (Clips)

June 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The date of Cody Rhodes’ surgery for his torn pectoral tendon was confirmed on tonight’s Raw, shortly before he was assaulted by Seth Rollins. On Monday night’s show, Rhodes came out to address his injury and announced that he wanted to compete at WWE Money in the Bank to win a WWE Championship match. It was noted by Corey Graves that Rhodes will undergo surgery on Wednesday.

During the segment, Seth Rollins came out and said that Rhodes had earned his respect. He left, only to attack Rhodes with a sledgehammer from behind as Rhodes was leaving. You can see clips from the segment below:

