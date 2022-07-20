wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Confirms WWE Is Working On A Documentary About Him
July 20, 2022 | Posted by
In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Cody Rhodes confirmed previous reports that WWE has been filming material with him for a possible documentary down the line. Rhodes is currently out of action due to suffering a torn pectoral muscle last month.
He said: “Little spoiler. For the past year — I don’t know if it was a year — but since WrestleMania, WWE has been doing a documentary on me potentially for Peacock. They’ve been filming this documentary, and then my titty explodes and the documentary changed greatly.“
