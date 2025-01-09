wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Congratulates CM Punk & Seth Rollins After WWE Raw’s Debut On Netflix
January 9, 2025 | Posted by
Cody Rhodes gave CM Punk and Seth Rollins their props for delivering the audience at WWE Raw’s Netflix debut. Punk and Rollins battled in the main event of the show, which WWE has announced had the largest arena gate in WWE history.
Rhodes posted to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share a picture of himself and Punk, writing:
Congratulations to @cmpunk and @wwerollins for the [house] this past Monday!”
CODY RHODES & CM PUNK TOGETHER via his INSTAGRAM STORY 👀 pic.twitter.com/DWM0FPUnXh
— Ali (@codywrestling50) January 9, 2025
