Cody Rhodes gave CM Punk and Seth Rollins their props for delivering the audience at WWE Raw’s Netflix debut. Punk and Rollins battled in the main event of the show, which WWE has announced had the largest arena gate in WWE history.

Rhodes posted to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share a picture of himself and Punk, writing:

Congratulations to @cmpunk and @wwerollins for the [house] this past Monday!”