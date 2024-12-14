wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Considers Bayley & Randy Orton to be WWE’s Locker Room Leaders
– During a recent interview with Jazzy’s World TV, WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes revealed that he considers Bayley and Randy Orton to be WWE’s two locker room leaders.
Cody Rhodes said on the topic (via WrestlingInc.com), “Here’s the thing I don’t think people know about Bayley, she’s probably the actual current locker room leader. Like if you got a captain, the ‘C’ on the jersey, it’s probably her and Randy Orton.” Rhodes continued, “In terms of you need something done, ‘Hey, such and such doesn’t need to be late anymore. Hey, we need energy for this show.’ She’s the locker room leader, and she should be.”
Cody Rhodes defends his Undisputed Championship against Kevin Owens later tonight at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. The event is being held at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. It will be broadcast live on NBC and simulcast on Peacock.
More Trending Stories
- Drew McIntyre Sounds Off: Says Few People Checked On Him During Hiatus, Doesn’t Care About Internet Opinions
- Possible Spoilers on Main Event For First WWE RAW on Netflix
- Matt Hardy Discusses The Importance Of ECW To The WWE Attitude Era
- Rikishi Says Jacob Fatu Asked Gangrel For Permission to Use His Finisher