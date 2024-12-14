– During a recent interview with Jazzy’s World TV, WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes revealed that he considers Bayley and Randy Orton to be WWE’s two locker room leaders.

Cody Rhodes said on the topic (via WrestlingInc.com), “Here’s the thing I don’t think people know about Bayley, she’s probably the actual current locker room leader. Like if you got a captain, the ‘C’ on the jersey, it’s probably her and Randy Orton.” Rhodes continued, “In terms of you need something done, ‘Hey, such and such doesn’t need to be late anymore. Hey, we need energy for this show.’ She’s the locker room leader, and she should be.”

Cody Rhodes defends his Undisputed Championship against Kevin Owens later tonight at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. The event is being held at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. It will be broadcast live on NBC and simulcast on Peacock.