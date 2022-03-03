Cody Rhodes Considers the Fans as the True Face of AEW

– After his recent shocking exit from AEW, former AEW star and TNT champion Cody Rhodes has gradually become far more active on Twitter. Earlier today, Rhodes responded to a fan tweet on wanting to know where Cody will end up and that “He truly was the face of #AEW.”

Cody tweeted in response, “I’ll let you in on a little secret, wrestling fans are the face of it all – I was lucky to carry the baton for several years, and I am incredibly proud of the changes we made for the industry and livelihood of wrestlers the world over. A great time, stuff for the history books.”

It’s currently unknown what’s next for Cody and Brandi Rhodes after leaving AEW. It was previously rumored that Rhodes was in contact with WWE officials for a potential return.

You can check out Cody’s tweet from earlier today below: