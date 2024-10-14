Cody Rhodes Thinks It Would Be Cool If Wrestlemania Happened in the UK

In an interview with the BBC, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes spoke about the prospects of the United Kingdom getting a Wrestlemania soon. It was reported this past summer that London mayor Sadiq Khan met with Triple H and Nick Khan about hosting the event.

Rhodes said: “If I’m aiming, it would be cool to get it [in the UK] in the next five years. There’s some really big venues over here that could host a WrestleMania. I think American fans would jump at the chance to come to a WrestleMania [overseas], whether that that be in Manchester or London, I think they’d go nuts for it. When the greatest of all time, as we like to call John [Cena], goes out there and says it, it almost wills itself into existence. I’m very much looking forward to watching that situation unfold.“