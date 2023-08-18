Cody Rhodes Says That Sometimes You Have To Crash Through A Burning Table To Get Viewers

In a recent interview with My Mom’s Basement, Cody Rhodes shared some details on his flaming table spot while fighting Andrade El Idolo at AEW Dynamite (per Fightful). Rhodes offered his own comparison between the Dynamite match and his Hell in a Cell bout with Seth Rollins at WWE. You can find a highlight from Rhodes on the subject and watch the full interview below.

On which encounter was worse and why each fight happened they way it did: “The fire was bad. I flayed my back. If I’m re-doing one, I can’t, I don’t want to re-do either. There was a purpose. Hell in a Cell, the purpose was, ‘Oh, that’s why he’s never made it. Finally in the main event, he got hurt, that’s why he never made it.’ I wanted them to know, ‘No, we’re going to do something different with this injury.’ The other one was me defined as a person trying to get you to watch the alternative product. It wasn’t about being cheered or being boo’d, it was ‘please, when I’m on the channel, turn on the channel because every viewer counts for this company and I don’t want to blow it.’ I wanted to be a leader and help lead the team there. Was it a great decision? No. Did a lot of people try to help to make it better? Yes. In the end, the heat is on me, but I put the heat on Brandi [Brandi Rhodes] too. She loaded that table up. Loaded it. I think somebody said to her earlier, ‘the more the merrier.’ Andrade, not a mark on him.”