– During a recent interview with Tom Segura on 2 Bears, 1 Cave, Cody Rhodes praised Chelsea Green for her mindset of making the most of her TV time. Rhodes also critiqued the current generation of wrestlers not having that same mindset. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Cody Rhodes on Chelsea Green: “If you come to WWE, here’s a girl named Chelsea Green. She just won the first-ever WWE Women’s US Title. She is somebody who, everything you ever give her, makes the most of it. It seems like the generation that’s coming, and I could be totally wrong, this could just be old-man speak, it doesn’t seem like they have that mindset. I always went into it thinking the biggest I could possibly be.”

On someone questioning why people think so big: “I met a guy, this was during my time away from WWE when I left, I remember him saying to me and my wife in the car, because he was running his own promotion, he said, ‘I don’t know why everybody thinks so big.’ In my mind, I’m like, connecting with Brandi (Rhodes) on a telepathic level. Like, ‘This guy sucks.’ Like, why wouldn’t we think big? Doesn’t mean we’re gonna hit big, but I’d rather go for it all, go all in. Go for it all, and then see where I land.”