– During a recent edition of What Do You Wanna Talk About?, WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recalled coming down with a bad case of food poisoning during a WWE Holiday Tour where he was scheduled to wrestle Damian Priest in a series of Steel Cage matches during the house show loop. Cody managed to get through the tour, but he had to wrestle Priest several times while very ill. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Cody Rhodes on getting sick during a WWE Holiday Tour where he was wrestling Priest: “I on the Christmas loop, was wrestling you in steel cages and the night in Boston where you went to Calhoun’s, where John Cena was at, and you were wondering where I was at. I was on the bus, nearly dead … I had what I thought was maybe a stomach bug, ended up just being food poisoning, but I thought, we’re gonna need to go to the hospital … I get to Toronto the next day, and I pull up to the gym. I lay there throughout the gym thing. I’m shivering. Temperatures just a blazing.”

On working through the cage matches and asking Priest not to kick him in the stomach: “I came and I told you. I said, hey, I’m a little sick. So just be mindful. Maybe don’t kick me in the stomach … We wrestled, and it continued for three nights after that. I was sick for the entire tour, and I was like a little baby bird. And you took care of me.”

Cody Rhodes credited Damian Priest for helping him get through the tour and matches while dealing with the illness. The former WWE Undisputed Champion is currently competing in the King of the Ring tournament. He will next face Jey Uso in the semifinals of the tournament on next week’s edition of WWE Raw on Monday, June 23 at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. The show will air live on Netflix.