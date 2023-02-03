Cody Rhodes Currently Not Scheduled To Appear on Smackdown on Road to Wrestlemania

As previously reported, Cody Rhodes is set to face Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania for the Undisputed WWE Universal championship. The match is still months away, with Elimination Chamber set to happen before then. However, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Rhodes is currently not scheduled to appear on Smackdown before Wrestlemania 39.

Rhodes will return to the road full time stating this weekend in Columbus GA (tomorrow night) and Pensacola, FL (Sunday). He is also booked for all episodes of RAW going forward. It was noted that with months to go, it’s possible he will be added to Smackdown at some point to build the match with Reigns.