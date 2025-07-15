wrestling / News

Cody Rhodes Awards Custom WWE Title To Home Run Derby Winner Cal Raleigh

July 15, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Cody Rhodes WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, Cody Rhodes custom WWE title Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes delivered a custom WWE title belt to Cal Raleigh at the MLB Home Run Derby. The event was held in Cody’s hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. You can see a photo and video footage of Cody Rhodes with the custom WWE title belt, and his awarding it to Raleigh, below.

Cal Raleigh became the first catcher in history to win the Home Run Derby. As noted, Cody Rhodes will be heading to WWE SmackDown in San Antonio, Texas later this week. His rival, WWE Undisputed Champion John Cena will also be appearing on the show this Friday, July 18.

For his next matchup, Cody Rhodes seeks to recapture the WWE Championship. He faces John Cena in a WrestleMania 41 rematch at WWE SummerSlam. The premium live event runs from August 2-3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.

