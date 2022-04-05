wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Cuts Emotional Promo About Father to Kick off Raw (Clips)
Cody Rhodes made his Raw return to kick off tonight’s show, and he cut an emotional promo talking about his father before Seth Rollins came out to greet him. Rhodes, who made his WWE return by beating Rollins at WrestleMania 38 on Saturday, started the show by coming to the ring. He got a mic and talked about how his father Dusty was his hero and how his father told him once when he was eight about how he didn’t win the WWE Championship.
He said he promised his dad that he’d win the title and put it in Dusty’s hands, but that didn’t happen but he can still put the title around the waist of The American Nightmare. He vowed to win the title for the fans, for himself, for his family, and for his father.
Rollins then came down to the ring and Cody extended a hand to Rollins. Rollins shook the hand and left.
