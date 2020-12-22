Cody Rhodes Defends AEW Against Disparaging Fan on Social Media Calling Company an ‘Abomination’

– AEW star and EVP Cody Rhodes responded to a fan on Twitter who wrote some disparaging comments on AEW with regards to FITE TV promoting the original 2018 All In event, the event which would later give birth to AEW (h/t Fightful). The Twitter user wrote, “This birthed the abomination that is AEW. A dark day indeed.”

Cody Rhodes later responded to the user in question multiple times yesterday, attempting to educate the fan and inform him on how this event and the creation of AEW “bettered the wrestling” economy overall.

Rhodes initially tweeted, “I mean this day bettered the wrestling economy and QOL standards for an entire industry, so no matter which way you shake it…a great day in our history. (Not unlike the days Dream had those 3 initials on your mask white hot and fans got better wrestling and the boys got rich)”

Later on, after the same user commented that AEW is “Certainly good for the Bucks SoCal friends but the industry overall? Remains to be seen,” Cody responded, “??? It’s already been seen. Every company has had to up their financial commitment, duration, and QOL elements in their contracts. Wrestlers and their families like to eat and expand their target audience from 1 promoter to millions of fans. It’s the best time to be a fan.”

When the user stated that Cody looked “silly” for defending AEW against a “mark on Twitter,” he suggested Cody should’ve told him to “**** off” instead.” Cody wrote in reply, “Educating > cursing out people It’s the holidays.”

The former TNT champion also later tweeted, “We have grown tenfold in global penetration, social Nielsen’s, we received an extension from our partner in the space. don’t mistake somebody’s entertainment podcast for facts. Everything I’m saying is documented. The sky is blue, that shouldn’t offend you. Watch & you’ll love it.” You can view that exchange below.

