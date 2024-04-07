Cody Rhodes Details How He Reacted To Tour Bus Catching Fire

Prior to Rhodes’ two matches at WWE Wrestlemania 40 this weekend, his tour bus caught fire on Thursday night. In an interview with the Pat McAfee Show (via Wrestling Inc), Rhodes detailed his experience in dealing with the situation, which saw everyone get out safely.

He said: “Last night, 1 AM, laying in bed, all of a sudden, loud bang at the side of my bus. Thought it was a gunshot, climbed up, next thing I know my bus driver yells, ‘We gotta get off this bus it’s on fire!’ It didn’t burn to a crisp but it was up in a big fireball for a moment. I’m here this morning, non-flinching, I grabbed two things off my bus when I thought this is the end — I grab a photo of my daughter and wife, and my WrestleMania boots. There ain’t nobody here who is more ready for WrestleMania than me. We got a lot of stuff out of there, thankful for that. Here’s the only thing, the suits that I wear will — you know, there’s a smell off of them.“