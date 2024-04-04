Cody Rhodes Didn’t Consider AEW Return Before WWE Re-Sign, Talks WrestleMania 39 Loss

Cody Rhodes says he didn’t consider making a return to AEW before deciding to re-sign with WWE. Rhodes confirmed last week that he signed a new multi-year contract with WWE recently and he spoke about deciding to stay with the company and more on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. You can see highlights below, courtesy of WWE:

On if he considered going back to AEW before re-signing: “No. No, it’s not in any way a negative towards them, it just, I know I didn’t win the title at WrestleMania 39, but I was in the spot I always dreamed of, and I know how lucky I am to be in this spot. When I see a poster and there I am front and center amongst other unbelievably talented people. When I see the 2K24 cover. When I see the responsibility. They didn’t hand me the exact ball and say, ‘You’re the quarterback,’ but they certainly gave me a lot of responsibility. I feel it would have been against my being because I was slotted there, you helped put me there, and now I’m making something of it and growing it beyond what you thought it could be. I wanted to keep doing that for them. It just didn’t cross my mind. Not in a negative towards any other places. This is what I’ve enjoyed doing.”

On when he found out he was losing at WrestleMania 39 to Roman Reigns: “It’s a great question. I’m of the thought that — there is a movie The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance. There is a quote in there that I keep getting wrong. ‘When the fact becomes legend, print the legend.’ For the purpose of this answer and that question, what I’ll tell you is that I found out in the ring, in the moment that he hit me with the spear and pinned me one-two-three. That’s when I found out.”