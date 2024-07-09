– During a recent interview with The Pivot Podcast, WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes discussed how the birth of his daughter was the pivot moment of his life. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Cody Rhodes on the birth of his daughter: “I have 100% the pivot moment — my daughter being born. 100%. I am in a shark-infested wrestling business where there is a natural bit of backstabbing, there’s a natural bit of politicking, all this. I didn’t have a lot of issues crossing lines pre her birth. I felt like, not play dirty, but I could slug it out with you if we needed to… When she was born, I didn’t even want to curse.”

On what his daughter means to him: “We can bat a thousand if I just do right by her. I’ve probably already failed a billion times in these efforts just because being a father, it’s difficult and you don’t know any of the challenges that are coming. You can read the books and all that, but the challenges are always different and specific. But her being born changed everything. She became my why for this [wrestling].”