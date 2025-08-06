– WWE Champion Cody Rhodes joined ESPN’s SportsCenter earlier today to discuss the new partnership that will bring WWE premium live events to ESPN starting in 2026. Cody Rhodes also discussed his title win at WWE SummerSlam over the weekend, and the controversial return of Brock Lesnar. Below are some highlights:

Cody Rhodes on this year’s WWE SummerSlam: “Take a look. Yeah. I know. And uh coming off of SummerSlam, our first two night SummerSlam at that, we had 114,000 people over both days in Metife. And you win the championship. They’re supposed to change out your your name plates, but I still got the GOAT on here. I still got uh John’s. That’s how fresh this was. But we were talking off air a little bit. It’s definitely going to stay two nights. What a what a slam dunk. It just a special special event SummerSlam was.”

On the ESPN and WWE PLE announcement: “Yeah. No, they don’t. You guys You guys don’t trust us apparently. Who? I wasn’t going to tell anyone, you know. You didn’t know. I didn’t know. You were like, we were all put on standby.

No. Uh Nick Con and Triple H, they just gave me the Iggy. They said, ‘Hey, you know, I know you’re going to be on

vacation, but just be be ready. Just just be ready. Uh there’s something’s going to happen on Wednesday, and look

at this to be part of this family.’ What an honor.”

His thoughts on WWE working with ESPN: “It wasn’t too long ago again Triple H and Nick Khan who have been ushering in this era. They had us all together brought this big talent meeting and it was all about WWE has broken every record that we ever had. We beat the Attitude era. We beat the golden age of the 80s but it’s not peaked yet. He wanted to keep climbing. We wanted to keep growing and this is just a further extension of that. WWE is going to be at its very best going to be trying all kinds of brand new things but also the same WWE you know and love just on the biggest platform it could possibly be.”

His thoughts on his street fight with John Cena: “Oh, I’m uh I’m up today. You know, I’m I’m doing doing a lot of this, but uh but certainly it was one of those matches where you hear on commentary, oh, these two guys will never be the same. I I’d say it was pretty apt in that match with just some incredible bumps. And to see John go at the pace he went at this point in his career, really just leaving his mark behind. this final run with him is is really really special. But I could do I could do it again.”

Cody Rhodes on Brock Lesnar returning to WWE: “I mean Brock in terms of athleticism, one of the things we held tryyous going into SummerSlam weekend and you have so many NIL athletes. You have so many people who are coming from the world of sport. Tiffany Stratton’s a great example of someone on our roster now who came from the world of sport and was grown into becoming a professional wrestler and part of the sports entertainment. Brock somebody who’s an NCAA champion, uh, UFC heavyweight champion. He fits right in with the direction that WWE is going in terms of sport meeting entertainment. And it is, and we talked about it a minute ago so much now. Also, I should point out the last person who beat Brock Lesnar is standing right here.”

