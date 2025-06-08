– During tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank post-show stream, WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes discussed getting some payback against WWE Undisputed Champion John Cena during the main event. Cody teamed with Jey Uso against Cena and Logan Paul. Thanks to a save from R-Truth, Cody scored a pinfall victory over Cena. Below are some highlights from the post-show:

Cody Rhodes on what it meant to score a win over John Cena tonight: “I had someone earlier tell me, and it meant a lot, they said, ‘You are swimming upstream because here you are, you are the foil for John Cena,’ and it is John Cena’s final run, which we all wanted to see. And he’s broke the record, and what a position that is for me to be in. It is almost a lose-lose. The truth is that it is the position I was born to be in. That is the position I want to be in. And I’m not going to get into talking about rematches or what’s next. I simply do not want to make tonight about myself. This was a wonderful moment that I got to share with my brother Jey Uso, and we got R-Truth back. I’m happy about that, thank you.”

Cody on being back with Jey Uso: “You asked how nice it was to be back, I have a confession: get this camera on me. I have a confession to make. We did a press conference a long time ago. Listen. I have got to own up to it. I have got to own up to it. We were drunk. And we had the best time of our lives!”

Cody on how Jey Uso taught him “FSA” or Full Speed Ahead: “I’m going to tell you something you might have heard in the interview at some point, but something about Jey and I that we know, years ago we tagged against each other. He was with his brother, I was with mine. One night, there was only a crowd of 700 people in Austria. He came up with this thing, ‘FSA.’ Because somebody said, ‘I don’t know, there are only 700 people out there. Maybe we don’t go crazy.’ You know what Jey Uso said that I never forget to this day, and we joke about? He said, ‘Hell no, they paid their money! Full speed ahead, dawg!'”

