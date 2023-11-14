– During a recent interview with Gabby AF, WWE Superstar discussed plans for his team’s attire in the WarGames match at Survivor Series later this month. He indicated that he’d like something cohesive for their attire in the match. Cody Rhodes said on the WarGames team attire (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I think as far as gear goes, Sandra [Gray] just does her thing now … I believe she will probably do something linked to the poster. I don’t know if we are painting up camo-wise on our faces, because I still have terrible PTSD from when I used to paint my face. I’d like to see our team do something cohesive, that would be fun –- even if it’s in our own way.”

In WarGames at WWE Survivor Series, Cody Rhodes will team with Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn against The Judgment Day. The event will be held on Saturday, November 25 at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.