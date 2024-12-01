Cody Rhodes Discusses How His Suits Frustrate Kevin Owens

– During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last week, WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes explained how the fact that he wears suits frustrates his upcoming opponent, Kevin Owens. Below are some highlights.

Cody Rhodes on why he always wears suits: “Well, see now, everyone who we’ve talked about, I like. This particular individual… Well, okay, I’ll tell you a story. I’ll tell you a story. I started wearing suits all the time. It was around 2015. It just became this thing I wanted to represent wrestling and sports entertainment in a different way. So always suits, always customs. I didn’t feel pretentious about it. I wasn’t holding it over anybody. I just wanted to feel that, how I looked, right?”

On Owens having an issue with his manhood: “Well, I have said in the past that there are men in the wrestling game intimidated by the whole suit thing. And typically what I’ll say is I think they have an issue with their — their manhood, if you know…I don’t want to use any crass language here, you know. It is late night. It’s Thanksgiving.”

On how wearing suits frustrates Kevin Owens: “But no one has been more frustrated and upset with the fact that I wear suits than Kevin Owens. So make your own assumptions there as to what that means.”

Cody Rhodes will defend his title against Kevin Owens at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday, December 14 at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. The event will be broadcast live on NBC and simulcast on Peacock.