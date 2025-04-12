Cody Rhodes Displays Past WWE Titles In WWE Smackdown Promo

Cody Rhodes laid out the history of the WWE Championship lineage in a promo on this week’s WWE Smackdown. Friday’s show saw Rhodes appear in the ring with several different versions of the WWE Championship on display including the Winged Eagle, the Spinner Title, and the original Undisputed Championship among others. Rhodes set his own title in the middle of the display and talked about how the WWE Championship means that you’re the best in the world.

Rhodes talked about how he was blessed to hold the title but that it won’t always be him, and that WrestleMania is about the right to keep the title. He said that John Cena was trying to take it all away and that Cena isn’t there but will be in Las Vegas next week, noting that Cena called him a “common fan” and said, “So what?” He talked about the different holders of the various titles and that Cena carried WWE through 10 years, and that Rhodes doesn’t think the Spinner Belt was bad, noting that he might be the Captain of WWE but there’s a whole roster full of people. He said that he must keep the title here and that he’s best when he’s backed in the corner.