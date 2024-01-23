Cody Rhodes Doesn’t Think The Rock is In His Way

Some believe that The Rock is destined to take on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, but Cody Rhodes doesn’t see Rock as being in his way. Rhodes recently spoke with ESPN for a new interview about being one of the three cover stars for WWE 2K24, and during the conversation he was asked about Rock teasing a confrontation with Reigns at the Day 1 episode of Raw earlier this month.

“I don’t consider him in my way,” Rhodes told the site. “Maybe he is, and I’m being naive to it. Maybe he maybe he wants to get in, I don’t know. But I don’t consider him in my way. Again, The Rock is one of the main reasons we’re here today. Nothing but respect. But also at the same time, I have to have the respect for myself to know where I’d like to go.”

Rhodes has been open about wanting to “finish the story” by defeating Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania.