Cody Rhodes spoke with Bleacher Report spoke about the rumors regarding WrestleMania 40 and a potential matchup between Roman Reigns and The Rock. If that matchup happens this year, it would delay any hopes for Cody Rhodes to race Roman Reigns in a rematch from WrestleMania 39 to finally “finish the story,” which has been a major part of Cody’s character since he returned to WWE.

Cody addressed The Rock coming in and possibly meddling with his “story,” along with CM Punk, and this weekend’s Royal Rumble event. Below are some highlights:

On the Royal Rumble: “I’m winning the Royal Rumble, and then I think we’re supposed to wait and say, ‘Hey, this is who I want to challenge,’ but if anyone’s been watching the story, then they know exactly who I want to challenge and when I want to challenge them, and right the wrong that happened at WrestleMania 39.”

On wanting to win the Rumble back-to-back: “I think a big thing is it’s validation for the fans that I have now. It was not always easy to be a Cody Rhodes fan, and whether you just jumped onboard or whether you’ve been there from the beginning through the different incarnations of myself, it would be validation, it would be vindication for them. They believed and they were right. And to be the first guy to go back to back since ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, the most prolific sports entertainer of all time, the most profitable top draw ever in the industry, I’d be very lucky to hear that, and hopefully being the odds-on favorite, hopefully the odds are in my favor as we head toward the Royal Rumble.”

His thoughts on CM Punk: “As far as CM Punk, that’s one of the things that makes … the Royal Rumble itself so special is CM Punk also feels very strongly and deeply and passionately that he is gonna win the Royal Rumble. I don’t know if in the past there’s ever been this amount of top talent: Jey Uso, Drew [McIntyre], Sami Zayn, this amount of top stars who are vying for it and have a true opportunity.”

Cody Rhodes on if The Rock will meddle with him “finishing the story”: “You mentioned ‘The Great One’ The Rock, nothing but respect for him. I went and saw Jungle Cruise, I’m a Rock fan. I don’t think he’s the type that would come in and meddle with a story that’s been being told over the past two years. I think he’s probably up to something else, but you never know with WWE. I’ll be watching just like everybody else when I’m not wrestling.”

WWE has not yet announced any plans for The Rock to wrestle at WrestleMania 40 or a match against Roman Reigns. Cody Rhodes and CM Punk are both scheduled to compete in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match at this weekend’s event. It will be held at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. It will also be broadcast live on Peacock.