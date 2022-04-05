Cody Rhodes Doesn’t Think He Wants a Wrestling Management Job Again

Cody Rhodes is happy to stay as an in-ring performer, as he says he’s not interested in a management job again. The former AEW EVP, who is of course back with WWE following WrestleMania, said during the WM media scrum that he doesn’t see himself getting into the management aspects of wrestling again.

“Never say never, just in general because in just six years we’re having this conversation and I’ve completely gone back on what I’ve said,” he said (per Fightful. “I don’t think I want a management job in wrestling ever again. I don’t think I was mature enough for it. I tried. Eddie (Kingston) and Rick (Starks), you mentioned them both, all I did was put them out there. Seth did the same thing for me. He put me out there. Tony Khan was the one who said ‘Yes!’ I had said, ‘We don’t have to hire everybody from the open challenge’ and we basically did.”