Cody Rhodes Doing Charity Meet & Greet Before AEW Dynamite

Cody Rhodes will be doing a pre-show meet and greet before this week’s AEW Dynamite to benefit a good cause. The AEW Community Outreach Twitter account posted to note that the TNT Champion will do a meet and greet at 5 PM ET at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The meet and greet is $75 and all proceeds will be donated to educational charity Playworks, which helps children to stay active and build valuable social and emotional life skills through the power of play.

THIS WEDNESDAY! Meet/greet 📸 with all proceeds going towards @Playworks – Playworks helps kids to stay active and build valuable life skills through play. https://t.co/jGu1DyMU3k Stay tuned for ticket information. Limited availability. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/xhh03Kj6oU — AEW COMMUNITY OUTREACH (@CodyRhodes) January 3, 2022