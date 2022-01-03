wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Doing Charity Meet & Greet Before AEW Dynamite
Cody Rhodes will be doing a pre-show meet and greet before this week’s AEW Dynamite to benefit a good cause. The AEW Community Outreach Twitter account posted to note that the TNT Champion will do a meet and greet at 5 PM ET at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
The meet and greet is $75 and all proceeds will be donated to educational charity Playworks, which helps children to stay active and build valuable social and emotional life skills through the power of play.
THIS WEDNESDAY! Meet/greet 📸 with all proceeds going towards @Playworks – Playworks helps kids to stay active and build valuable life skills through play. https://t.co/jGu1DyMU3k
Stay tuned for ticket information. Limited availability. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/xhh03Kj6oU
— AEW COMMUNITY OUTREACH (@CodyRhodes) January 3, 2022
Strong claps 💪👏 to @CodyRhodes and AEW for this exciting opportunity benefiting Playworks! https://t.co/wkpzakpxOV
— Playworks (@Playworks) January 3, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On Steve Austin Expressing His Frustrations To Vince McMahon In 1996, Creation Of ‘Stone Cold’ Character
- Backstage Update on Last Week’s WWE Raw Being Shorthanded, Using ‘Skeleton Crew’
- Ric Flair Takes Exception to Editorial Naming Chris Jericho as the ‘GOAT of Pro Wrestling’
- Scarlett Bordeaux Puts Temporary Stop on Custom Requests for OnlyFans Due to Massive Outpouring