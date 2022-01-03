wrestling / News

Cody Rhodes Doing Charity Meet & Greet Before AEW Dynamite

January 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cody Rhodes AEW

Cody Rhodes will be doing a pre-show meet and greet before this week’s AEW Dynamite to benefit a good cause. The AEW Community Outreach Twitter account posted to note that the TNT Champion will do a meet and greet at 5 PM ET at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The meet and greet is $75 and all proceeds will be donated to educational charity Playworks, which helps children to stay active and build valuable social and emotional life skills through the power of play.

