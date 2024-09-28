Cody Rhodes Wants Dominik Mysterio To Finish His Story in WWE

In an interview with Good Karma Wrestling (via Fightful), Cody Rhodes was asked which wrestler he wants to see finish their story in WWE and picked Dominik Mysterio. Mysterio has only held one singles championship in the company, the NXT North American title. He is also a former tag team champion with his father, Rey Mysterio.

Rhodes said: “I’m very impressed with Bron. Shoutout to Jey for what he did. That story for Jey, that’s just a chapter in his story. I see him continuing upwards. I look at somebody…not my favorite person, don’t really know him well, and what I know of him, he’s not the nicest dude, but somebody like Dom Mysterio. This guy was involved in a match for his own custody as a child and is now this wonderfully great contributor to WWE, whether they’re booing him out of the building or not, we like that. That’s an awesome thing to see. Him and Liv have had an incredible story. Dom is somebody that, if I’m looking at a story I want to watch and I can tune in to WWE in 15 years, I expect to see him in a completely different light. Nothing like we have now, a completely different light and a full evolution of his character.“