Cody Rhodes To Face Dominik Mysterio At WWE Money In the Bank

Cody Rhodes is headed to Money in the Bank for a match with Dominik Mysterio. On Monday’s episode, Rhodes issued a challenge to Dominik following their altercation on last week’s show, with Rhea Ripley accepting the challenge.

The match is now official for the PPV, which takes place on July 1st in London and airs on Peaock and WWE Network. We’ll have an updated card after tonight’s show ends.