Cody Rhodes Has Doubt About A Third Match With Roman Reigns

During an interview with the SI Media Podcast (via F4WOnline), Cody Rhodes spoke about a possible third match with Roman Reigns, which he expressed some doubt about happening. The two fought at both Wrestlemania 39 and 40 and have one win apiece.

He said: “I’m very happy with what we put out there. I always try to wax poetic about him, anytime I’ve ever said something a little snarky, I guess it’s been more for entertainment. But I can tell you, that’s probably a very hard match to have happen. But I could see it being very significant, it happening again. And for the fans who really make this all up… for that, you can’t just have two, you know? We split it. So that third exists. And a lot of times, sometimes matches can go in the file of the greatest match that never happened. I’m certainly not adverse to it. I don’t know what his outlook on it is. We’re different than we were. And again, not adverse to it, because we’re split. He won one, I won the other.”