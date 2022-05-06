wrestling / News

Cody Rhodes Talks Dream Opponent and More in New Broken Skull Session Extra Clips

May 5, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cody Rhodes Broken Skull Sessions Steve Austin Image Credit: WWE

Cody Rhodes’ appearance on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions releases tomorrow, and two new extras from the episode are now online. You can see the two clips below, which feature Rhodes naming his dream opponent and playing word association with Austin.

The full episode will release on Peacock and WWE Network tomorrow ahead of Rhodes’ rematch with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Broken Skull Sessions, Cody Rhodes, Steve Austin, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading