Cody Rhodes Says Dustin Is The Best Wrestler In the Rhodes Family

Cody Rhodes has named Dustin Rhodes as his pick of the best wrestler in the Rhodes clan. Rhodes was asked the question in his appearance on WFAN Radio and said that Dustin is the best wrestler, while he would say he’s the best by an all-around measure.

“Of the three, the best wrestler is Chicken [Dustin], my brother,” Rhodes said (per Fightful). “I say wrestler in terms of his in-ring is as sharp, even at 50-something, as anybody.”

He continued, “Best overall, I’m going to say me. Everyone is very different.”

Dustin is currently out of action after suffering an injury that will require two knee replacement surgeries, which will happen later this month.