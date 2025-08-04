Cody Rhodes Reflects On Dusty Rhodes-Voiced Entrance At WWE SummerSlam, Not Turning Heel

Cody Rhodes spoke about his special Dusty Rhodes-voiced entrance at SummerSlam and how he didn’t turn heel to win the main event. Rhodes defeated John Cena to reclaim the Undisputed WWE Championship on night two and he spoke in the post-show about the match and more. You can see highlights below:

On how it feels to have the title back: “There’s those things in — you know, with WWE doing WWE Unreal on Netflix for example, there’s so much we’re seeing that we’ve never seen before. But sometimes it’s just easy to tell it like it is. And you know this, I know you know this, I think we all know this: a moment like that is as real as you will ever get in our industry. And before I can say ‘Hey, I did it. Hey I worked so hard,’ we have to give it up for the GOAT, John Cena.”

On beating Cena: “This is what he asked. We’ve had situations like that before, it’s the greatest of all time and John Cena is not the type to give anything up. He’s been saying it for years: the guy or girl, whoever it is that’s gonna take his spot is gonna take it. And that’s the closest I can offer to respect, but also ‘Alright. Alright my friend, time to go.’ And again, I’m still reeling off the fact that this wonderful crowd [in] MetLife Stadium — we won’t see one like John Cena again, but what you guys do as an audience is you give someone like me an opportunity. You give someone an opportunity to be there for you. God bless you guys, you’ve been an incredible host. Thank you so much, guys.”

On his entrance with Dusty’s words: “You’ve got a really wonderful — Brian in the truck and you have Triple H. I had an idea of maybe some words that could describe the journey of a champion. The words of somebody describing the chase. The words they used — the words they used were his words. And ‘The view never changes’ is my favorite thing he ever said because it’s so accurate. And no matter what you do here, it’s so hard to climb and to put that view in a different perspective, and to try and lead the way he suggested. I can’t have him here with me, but in a moment like that I can feel him with me. And that’s a blessing, I’m lucky to have that. And it’s like he came down with me to the ring in a way.”

On not turning bad to get the win: “My dad had a really unique faith in me. I say all the time, I’m upset he can’t see it. But the truth is, he had it long ago. That faith is — I’ll be a little bit ‘inside’ in this statement and I mean it with the utmost respect. A lot of people have thought maybe I’ll change my attitude a little bit. Maybe I take a different direction. And I tell you, it goes against everything in my body to do that. I very much have — [Crowd chants ‘Homelander’] Guys, guys! Homelander is a terrible person! I’ll tell you this though. Years ago, I made the mistake of saying, ‘Hey, I won’t, I will.’ I tried to take it out of people’s hands. Here’s the truth: [turns to the fans] You control our show. You have always controlled our show. As long as you guys are as loud as you can possibly get, whether you are cheering, whether you are booing, this right here [the title] is yours!”

