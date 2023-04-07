Cody Rhodes Says Working on Dusty Rhodes Special Was One of the Reasons He Returned to WWE

Cody Rhodes has revealed that being able to work with A&E and WWE on the upcoming Biography: WWE Legends special on Dusty Rhodes was a factor in his returning to the company. Rhodes spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview promoting the special, which airs Sunday on A&E, and you can see a couple of quotes form the interview below:

On working with WWE and A&E on the special: “WWE and A&E memorializing my father in this documentary has been a blessed experience. Helping catalog, correct and bring light to Dusty’s life was a grand responsibility and one of the reasons I returned to WWE. Seeing the facts that support the legend, make this a beautiful watch for old fans and new fans alike.”

On seeing new footage of his dad during the process: “The best part of producing this doc was not the countless rewatches of old promos and matches, but being able to watch for the first time ever an unseen interview only weeks before he passed. That interview serves as a spine for this documentary and in his own words, Dusty answers the question, ‘What was the most important thing to you?’ [Director] Rob Liano and his team did a wonderful job.”