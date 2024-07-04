– During a recent interview with The Pivot Podcast, WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes discussed his recent moment paying tribute to his late father, WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, last week at the Madison Square Garden. It was a very emotional moment for Cody, and he discussed how emotional it was receiving cheers from the fans in New York. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Cody Rhodes on fulfilling a childhood goal at Madison Square Garden: “Truthfully at eight years old that was my goal, my goal was to do what I did last night and you know I wish he had been alive for it … I often get emotional on the microphone, there’s a good chunk of wrestling fans, that is not what they are tuning in for.”

On the love he received from fans in MSG: “They are not into this dude up there crying all the time, they are not but that was one of those ones and I was happy that we did it for the MSG crowd … he loved the Garden and the Garden was really good to Dusty and they didn’t have to be.”

You can see the video of Cody’s tribute to his father last week at WWE SmackDown at the Madison Square Garden below: