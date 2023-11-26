– During the post-show press conference for last night’s WWE Survivor Series, Cody Rhodes discussed winning WarGames thanks to help from Randy Orton. The returning Orton came out at the end, helping save Team Cody Rhodes from The Judgment Day and turning the tide in their favor to win the match. You can view some highlights and a video of the presser below:

Cody Rhodes on celebrating with Randy Orton after they won WarGames: “At the end of the match, Randy said to me, ‘Thanks for the phone call.’ …And I wanted to tell him…sorry. Always. I wanted to tell him, ‘Thanks for my career.’ I keep thinking this is going to end, right? And I couldn’t have got to where I got had I not been around Randy. Randy is so many wild, chaotic, and you hear all these funny stories about him and all this nonsense. But as a performer, a professional wrestler, a WWE Superstar, what an astounding mentor he was to me. Truly, I’ll never forget standing in the ring at the Royal Rumble when he won, pointing at the star WrestleMania sign and just thinking like, ‘I want to be like him.’ And that’s just as nice as I’m going to get about it. I was really touched.”

On his emotions for the WarGames match: “I think a lot of emotions tonight because my father-in-law, he’s in the hospital. Michael Cole shouted him out on commentary, and I really appreciate that. Otis [Cody’s father-in-law] has been the biggest fan. We love Otis and want him to get and want him to get back. I was thinking about that, Randy, and all those things. And of course, cage opens up, and I walk out, and I, for the first time in the day, I think ‘Ahh, this is my dad’s match.’ So, charmed life you guys have given me. I’m very lucky. Thank you guys.”

