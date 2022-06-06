Cody Rhodes Expected To Have Surgery On Torn Pec This Week

As previously reported, Cody Rhodes has a torn pectoral muscle and still wrestled last night at WWE Hell in a Cell. He got the win over Seth Rollins and said he would address his injury on tonight’s episode of RAW.

Fightful Select reports that Rhodes will have surgery on Thursday to repair the torn muscle. An exact timeframe for his return isn’t known at this time, but wrestlers usually come back between four to six months. That was the case for notable names like Triple H (five months), Elias (five months) and Hiromu Takahashi (six months). John Cena once returned in less than four months, but he’s the exception.